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Behind The Election Fraud Scenes With Attorney Don Brown
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40 views • April 23, 2021
Author and attorney Don Brown joins me in this episode to tell what he discovered in the investigation into the 2020 election fraud. He interviewed multiple eyewitnesses in several states and tells what all he discovered, how judges failed to do their jobs, and we discuss what the people need to do to restore integrity in elections.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/behind-the-election-fraud-scenes-with-attorney-don-brown-judges-have-shirked-their-responsibility/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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