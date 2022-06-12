Censored Video of Extreme Poor Rural Wedding Exposes CCP’s Lie About Poverty Alleviation Success

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https://gnews.org/post/p2133231
06/10/2022 A 5-minute video of a wedding banquet in Daliangshan, Sichuan province of China was removed from entire mainland networks and the video owner was summoned by the local authorities because the video revealed the abject poverty of the area, contradicting the government’s image of a successful poverty alleviation campaign. It aroused heated debate and indicated the CCP regime has been lying for decades about getting rid of poverty.