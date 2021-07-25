France: Clashes with police as protesters rally against newly-introduced COVID restrictions

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Law enforcement officers in the French capital used tear gas and water cannon to disperse the crowds as the situation on the streets spiraled out of control during the massive demonstrations provoked by the government’s plans to extend health passes for public places and enforce mandatory vaccination for certain jobs, including health workers.
Mirrored - RT