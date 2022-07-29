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Peter Puffers Spreading Monkeypox: Butt Pirates and Bioweapon Injections Cause Outbreak
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273 views • July 29, 2022

Is Monkeypox just a HOMO STD, or is this a different, more SINISTER illness?

Charlene Bollinger joins to talk about how the Monkeypox is actually just a vaccine-induced illness, & that due to the lower numbers of this outbreak happening due to Peter Puffing, & happening more to those who have been vaccinated, it is inconsistent for it to just be an STD!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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