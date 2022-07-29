Peter Puffers Spreading Monkeypox: Butt Pirates and Bioweapon Injections Cause Outbreak

Is Monkeypox just a HOMO STD, or is this a different, more SINISTER illness?

Charlene Bollinger joins to talk about how the Monkeypox is actually just a vaccine-induced illness, & that due to the lower numbers of this outbreak happening due to Peter Puffing, & happening more to those who have been vaccinated, it is inconsistent for it to just be an STD!

Bottom line,

DON’T GET VAXXED!!!

Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!

Watch this new show NOW at StewPeters.com!

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