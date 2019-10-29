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Who Is Kimberly A. Goguen? aka Kim "Possible" ? PT. 4
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326 views • October 29, 2019
This is a multi-series call where Tank explains in detail who is Kimberly A. Goguen, The Unknown Country/Manna World Holding Trust and other various issues that has taken place behind the scenes.
To protect the identity of the person on the call with Tank, we edited the audio where necessary.
For more info on the trust you can read all our archived Kim and Tank posts on the home page: projectspeak.net
All videos, images, and music that do not belong to Speak Project Media, are property of their respected owners.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
To protect the identity of the person on the call with Tank, we edited the audio where necessary.
For more info on the trust you can read all our archived Kim and Tank posts on the home page: projectspeak.net
All videos, images, and music that do not belong to Speak Project Media, are property of their respected owners.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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