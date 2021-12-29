Wi-Fi in schools. A catastrophe exposed by Barrie Trower

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
GGT
8480 subscribers
On the 2nd May 2015 Barrie Trower a very learned, thorough and experienced individual talked in depth for nearly two hours about the dangers of microwave radiation absorption from sources such as cell phone towers, Wi-fi routers, smartphones, tablets etc.
He explains that the health implications include cancers, neurological damage, miscarriages, and birth defects similar to that of thalidomide caused by DNA damage.
He says that for some reason the egg cells in women and girls are affected more easily than other cells in the human body, and that as the eggs are formed during the first 100 days of an embryo's development and stay in the body thereafter it is possible for a pregnant woman using a tablet for instance, not only to be damaging herself and her child but also altering the DNA of her grandchildren.
Barrie has given us all much food for thought and material to discuss, but more than this he is a man clearly driven by his conviction and his talk is nothing short of a call to action.
Two hours is a long time to listen to one person talk, but Barrie's message is worth an ear.
Apologies for the watermarked screen. A free trial of compression software was used to bring the file size down for upload to YouTube.
Back in 2007 the German government warned it's citizens to avoid using Wi-Fi and instead use a landline connection:
http://www.independent.co.uk/environment/green-living/germany-warns-citizens-to-avoid-using-wifi-401845.html
In February 2015 France banned the use of Wi-Fi in any childcare setting for children under the age of six and set strict requirements for Wi-Fi to be disabled when not in use for older children:
http://www.connexionfrance.com/france-wifi-schools-ban-children-six-nurseries-daycare-kindergartens-homes-electromagnetic-waves-16637-view-article.html
Since Barrie’s talk:
On the 9th May 2015 The Telegraph included an article titled “Is Wi-Fi making your child ill?”:
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/lifestyle/wellbeing/11589857/Is-Wi-Fi-making-your-child-ill.html
On the 11th May 2015 190 scientists from 39 nations submitted an appeal to the United Nations, UN
member states and the World Health Organization (WHO) requesting they adopt more protective exposure guidelines
for electromagnetic fields (EMF) and wireless technology in the face of increasing evidence of risk. These exposures
are a rapidly growing form of environmental pollution worldwide. The video clip is short and worth a look:
http://www.emfscientist.org/
On the 12th May 2015 Berkeley city council in California passed a "Right to know ordinance" requiring that sellers of mobile phones warn people to hold the phone away from their body to avoid exposure to radiation:
http://www.nbcbayarea.com/video/#!/on-air/as-seen-on/Berkeley-Approves-Right-to-Know-Cell-Phone-Ordinance/303556941
You don’t need a new router. Just turn the Wi-Fi button off! You don’t need to re-wire the house for data or fit fibre optic, nor do you need to have long Ethernet cables trailing about. It is possible to use a mains circuit to carry the broadband signal instead of transmitting microwaves with Wi-Fi. Using an adaptor like the one shown in the link below you can create a Local Area Network (LAN) connection anywhere in the house or office that has a normal plug socket. There are other makes and some similar models also have the ability to transmit a Wi-Fi signal to extend range and create additional hotspots. Obviously this isn't the intention, so choose carefully.
http://www.maplin.co.uk/p/tp-link-av500-500-mbps-nano-powerline-adapter-starter-kit-n20nr
Other common things which emit microwaves are motion sensors, DECT phones and smart meters.
How to connect an iPad or iPhone to the Local Area Network (LAN) cable:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ndUO_p_9oI
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=connect+iPad+to+LAN
Directory of suppliers and materials used to protect against microwave radiation.
http://www.esdirectory.org.uk/
ElectroSensitivity UK's links page (one of the links is the above directory)
http://www.es-uk.info/web-links.html
Safe Schools Technology Alliance:
http://ssita.org.uk/
Barrie Trower's research paper:
http://ssita.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2013/10/WiFi-aThalidomideinthemaking-whocares.pdf
Barrie Trower speaks to Dr. Magda Havas in Toronto.
http://www.magdahavas.com/barrie-trower-speaks-about-microwave-radiation/
Talk Prepared by Barrie Trower for the King of Botswana, April 2010: intended as reference material for use in law.
http://www.magdahavas.com/barrie-trower-speaks-about-microwave-radiation/
Barrie Trower on Wi-Fi in schools 02 May 2015
Wi-Fi in schools. A catastrophe exposed by Barrie Trower