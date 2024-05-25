He had severe fractures or he was born with a deformity in his front legs

Pitiful Animal





May 19, 2024





I discovered this puppy with its legs tied together and being dragged along the road by a group of children.

He was very hurt and scared.

I bought the puppy for a few dollars to save it from a bad fate.

Either he has severe fractures or he was born with a deformity in his front legs.

He will need to go to the vet to have his legs x-rayed and then we can decide the best way to treat him.

He also had a large bump in his mouth.

This is just a baby.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqqiwLmy7aM



