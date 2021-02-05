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TUNNEL CHILDREN – “THE EMBASSY OF BEWILDERED SOULS” – “IT WILL BE BIBLICAL” – SIDNEY POWELL
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1410 views • February 05, 2021
TUNNEL CHILDREN – “THE EMBASSY OF BEWILDERED SOULS” – “IT WILL BE BIBLICAL” – SIDNEY POWELL
www.timothycharlesholmseth.com
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www.timothycharlesholmseth.com
The High Command
https://twitter.com/thehighcommand2
COMMAND POSTS
https://twitter.com/PostsCommand
CONFIRMED: IT’S BABIES!!! Under the Tents in Central Park (PRESIDENT TRUMP IS A HERO!!!)
https://timothycharlesholmseth.com/confirmed-its-babies-under-the-tents-in-central-park-president-trump-is-a-hero/
U.S. MARINES RESCUE 2100 CHILDREN HELD CAPTIVE UNDERGROUND IN CALIFORNIA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JpTliz7ofOpy/
TUNNELS IN NEW YORK 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hIJynkDJZrEL/
Children of Darkness
https://www.nytimes.com/2007/07/29/nyregion/thecity/29shad.html
LTV SQUAD
https://ltvsquad.com/
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement and discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care and know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
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