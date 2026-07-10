WAKEFIELD’S NEXT CHAPTER

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Medical freedom heavyweight Dr. Andrew Wakefield joins Del in studio to reflect on how dramatically the vaccine-autism conversation has changed since his fateful discovery in 1998. He also shares the deeply personal real-life encounter that inspired “The Bequest,” his new novel centered on one of the most profound fears facing parents of severely disabled children.