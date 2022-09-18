Australia Snubs China’s Request To Join Free-Trade Pact

https://gnews.org/post/p1m9yb689
09/15/2022 WION: Australia has refused China’s request for help with its application for CPTPP, saying that the CCP’s intervention in the Chinese economy is in stark contrast to what this agreement claims to promote, and that is free and fair trade without any state interference.
