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5G APOCALYPSE - THE EXTINCTION EVENT
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2005 views • August 30, 2020
A full length documentary by Sacha Stone exposing the 5G existential threat to humanity in a way we never imagined possible!
Please SHARE this as widely as you feel drawn...use it to target your local bureaucrats, technocrats, health practitioners, local and federal government agencies and more than anything else...your family and friends. Featuring in this film: weapons development experts, biologists, molecular & cellular biologists, blood microscopists, activists, as well as good leaders out there on the frontline. We know what this technology is - we know how it was conceived and we know where it is intended to take people and planet. We are drawing the line here....and we are doing so with the full fire of consciousness. Arise Homo sapiens!
Sources:
https://science.howstuffworks.com/rad...
https://cellphones.procon.org/view.re...
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/science/2...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/m/pubmed...
https://www.scientificamerican.com/ar...
http://www.physics.org/article-questi...
https://www.hindawi.com/journals/jeph...
https://www.researchgate.net/publicat...
https://www.emfacts.com/2017/08/cance...
https://faculty.washington.edu/chudle...
https://theconversation.com/explainer...
https://www.cellphonetaskforce.org/th...
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/art...
https://www.saferemr.com/2015/05/brai...
https://www.rcrwireless.com/20140811/...
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2...
https://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blo...
https://www.prlog.org/12359483-cdc-is...
https://www.webmd.com/children/news/2...
http://capitolweekly.net/berkeley-wir...
https://www.healthline.com/health/oxi...
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sh...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/2...
https://www.rfsafe.com/specific-absor...
https://www.saferemr.com/2017/08/5g-w...
https://www.france24.com/en/20190205-...
https://www.livescience.com/32860-why...
https://www.defendershield.com/global...
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/p...
https://www.vox.com/science-and-healt...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/2...
https://www.researchgate.net/publicat...
https://ehtrust.org/wp-content/upload...
https://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/news/...
video:
www.newearth.media
www.newearth.university
http://www.truthstreammedia.com/
https://www.davidicke.com/
https://www.rt.com/
https://pressfortruth.ca/top-stories/...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC__g...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z2hTt...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qih2K...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BH3gJ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YVpdy...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F9bdU... - Dana Ashlie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wm69i...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jc9yF...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pm5Oc...
http://doyoutrustthiscomputer.org/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lBbY8...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K7jiL...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZbNEp...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ekNC0...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ah8Bp...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-FqFe...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xTmAI...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzG4o...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9y1NR...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tmorf...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lNZOt...
Caption author (Spanish)
YoPanini
Caption author (Czech)
IceDevias
Caption authors (Romanian)
Hilde Stocker
Ullisse Nolas
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Please SHARE this as widely as you feel drawn...use it to target your local bureaucrats, technocrats, health practitioners, local and federal government agencies and more than anything else...your family and friends. Featuring in this film: weapons development experts, biologists, molecular & cellular biologists, blood microscopists, activists, as well as good leaders out there on the frontline. We know what this technology is - we know how it was conceived and we know where it is intended to take people and planet. We are drawing the line here....and we are doing so with the full fire of consciousness. Arise Homo sapiens!
Sources:
https://science.howstuffworks.com/rad...
https://cellphones.procon.org/view.re...
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/science/2...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/m/pubmed...
https://www.scientificamerican.com/ar...
http://www.physics.org/article-questi...
https://www.hindawi.com/journals/jeph...
https://www.researchgate.net/publicat...
https://www.emfacts.com/2017/08/cance...
https://faculty.washington.edu/chudle...
https://theconversation.com/explainer...
https://www.cellphonetaskforce.org/th...
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/art...
https://www.saferemr.com/2015/05/brai...
https://www.rcrwireless.com/20140811/...
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2...
https://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blo...
https://www.prlog.org/12359483-cdc-is...
https://www.webmd.com/children/news/2...
http://capitolweekly.net/berkeley-wir...
https://www.healthline.com/health/oxi...
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sh...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/2...
https://www.rfsafe.com/specific-absor...
https://www.saferemr.com/2017/08/5g-w...
https://www.france24.com/en/20190205-...
https://www.livescience.com/32860-why...
https://www.defendershield.com/global...
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/p...
https://www.vox.com/science-and-healt...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/2...
https://www.researchgate.net/publicat...
https://ehtrust.org/wp-content/upload...
https://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/news/...
video:
www.newearth.media
www.newearth.university
http://www.truthstreammedia.com/
https://www.davidicke.com/
https://www.rt.com/
https://pressfortruth.ca/top-stories/...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC__g...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z2hTt...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qih2K...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BH3gJ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YVpdy...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F9bdU... - Dana Ashlie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wm69i...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jc9yF...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pm5Oc...
http://doyoutrustthiscomputer.org/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lBbY8...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K7jiL...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZbNEp...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ekNC0...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ah8Bp...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-FqFe...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xTmAI...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzG4o...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9y1NR...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tmorf...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lNZOt...
Caption author (Spanish)
YoPanini
Caption author (Czech)
IceDevias
Caption authors (Romanian)
Hilde Stocker
Ullisse Nolas
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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