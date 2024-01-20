EPOCH TV | Rep. Andy Harris Calls for Federal Compensation for the COVID-19 Vaccine Injured

EPOCH TIMES | American Thought Leaders | Rep. Andy Harris Calls for Federal Compensation for the COVID-19 Vaccine Injured [CLIP]
"We've exempted the pharmaceutical industries from liability, but that doesn't exempt the federal government from liability," says Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.)
"Let's create compensation for these individuals. I mean, if they've been harmed by a government program—which was the COVID mandatory vaccination…the government should do something when they get a side effect of basically what was the government's recommendation."
"We have to deal with that as Congress."
Before he ran for office, Rep. Harris was a doctor at Johns Hopkins for nearly three decades.
🔴 WATCH on @AmThoughtLeader: https://ept.ms/Y0117AndyHarris
🔵 Sign up for the American Thought Leaders ALERTS newsletter to stay up-to-date on new episodes, releases, and events 👉 https://ept.ms/ATLnewsletter
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.