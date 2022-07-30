Flash Mob Drummers!





Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia.





30th July, 2022.





Cafe patrons, shoppers, and members of the general public were in for a surprise this morning when a band of drummers gave an impromptu performance at the popular Broadbeach Mall.





The 'Flash Mob' of random percussionists appeared out of nowhere and began a short period of drumbeat entertainment for those in attendance.





In an amazing stroke of coincidence, Roobs Flyers happen to be there at the time with our trusty camera pole.





It has been alleged the group belong to http://drumline.com.au/ Check em out.





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Email - [email protected]





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Thanks for watching.





Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.





The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.





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