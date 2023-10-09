Common Sense Ohio Show 10-6-23

We covered a wide range of topics that are sure to leave you thinking. Here are the key takeaways:

Government Spending & Currency Devaluation: With the world seeming out of control, it's important to confront the Democrats as forcefully as they confront the Republicans regarding budget issues. The government's inability to control spending could lead to a "death spiral" affecting public services. Printing more currency may devalue the dollar significantly.

The warning period is over: Ticketing begins for Ohio's new texting while driving law - After six months of issuing warnings, police can now begin handing out tickets for those caught texting while driving in Ohio.

Part of the overhaul of K-12 education will happen despite a court order - Citing concerns about Ohio’s ability to keep funding public schools, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday that part of the planned overhaul of K-12 education would happen despite a judicial order.

“I cannot let this situation fester,” DeWine said. “I cannot let this chaos happen.”

Gov. Mike DeWine holds press conference over state Department of Education overhaul.

And Norm's Nuggets!

