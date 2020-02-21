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Report: Trump upset over Kremlin trying to re-elect him
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7 views • February 21, 2020
The New York Times reports that Trump was upset with acting DNI Joseph Maguire over a leak of an intelligence assessment that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election; reaction and analysis from the 'Special Report' All-Stars.
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