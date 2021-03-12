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"Cartelization" of America Inevitable as Lady Justice is Woking Up
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40 views • March 12, 2021
With Derek Chauvin's trial in the George Floyd case about to begin, jurors are warning that they fear for their family and their own lives because of anticipated attacks from the radical left in antifa should they find the officers in question not guilty. In other words, we are engaging in mob justice and our Lady Justice is no longer blind.
The more that the radical left attacks and tries to reverse age old freedoms, the more America is likely to break apart and be under the protection of former military officers who will act as strong men with guns, something seen in Mexico as the drug cartels take over, a form of cartelization.
#GeorgeFloyd #americanBreakup #justice
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The more that the radical left attacks and tries to reverse age old freedoms, the more America is likely to break apart and be under the protection of former military officers who will act as strong men with guns, something seen in Mexico as the drug cartels take over, a form of cartelization.
#GeorgeFloyd #americanBreakup #justice
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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