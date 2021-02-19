© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Propaganda Pulpits: Pastors Recruited to Promote Covid-19 Vaccinations
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
172 views • February 19, 2021
Today on TruNews, we discuss the campaign to enlist African American and Latino churches to serve as distribution centers for vaccines and Fauci-approved “facts.” Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 02/18/2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/propaganda-pulpits-pastors-recruited-to-promote-covid-19-vaccinations
https://www.trunews.com/stream/propaganda-pulpits-pastors-recruited-to-promote-covid-19-vaccinations
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.