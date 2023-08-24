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🚨 Bond Markets, Downgrades, and Liquidity Breakdown Ahead?
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198 views • August 24, 2023

ITM TRADING, INC.
 Aug 23, 2023 #gold #economy #rating
Questions on what to do next? Schedule your FREE strategy now: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=HN8232023&month=2023-08

or by calling 877-410-1414 🗓️ Are you worried about the recent financial turmoil and looking for ways to secure your assets? Our expert Gold & Silver analysts have 27+ years of experience and can help you develop customized strategies to safeguard your assets. Click the link above ☝️ to schedule a time that works best for you. 🆓 GET A FREE GUIDE ON HOW TO BUY GOLD AND SILVER: Download Now: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=HN8232023

Take the first step towards financial security by downloading the free guide above on how to buy gold and silver. It's a comprehensive resource that will help you understand the benefits of precious metal investments and how to get started. 🗣️ DON'T MISS THIS VIDEOS IMPORTANT INFORMATION Deep dive into the pressing issues surrounding the global banking system. With a critical breakdown imminent, Lynette discusses the recent Moody's downgrades, the looming shift from LIBOR to SOFR, and the escalating liquidity stresses in the overnight funding markets. Discover why gold and silver are becoming essential tools for protection, as Lynette shares her expertise and urges you to take action before it's too late. Remember to like, comment, share, and subscribe for more crucial updates. 📖

CHAPTERS: 0:00 Debt Downgrade

1:55 Moody’s Ratings

4:25 S&P

8:05 Bond Market

11:49 Volatility & Liquidity

15:43 LIBOR 19:03 OECD Forum

23:28 Wealth Preservation

📑 TO SEE LYNETTE'S SLIDES, RESEARCH LINKS OR QUESTIONS FROM THIS VIDEO: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/bond-markets-downgrades-and-liquidity-breakdown-ahead/

👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 Beyond Gold & Silver:    / beyondgoldsilver   🟩 Thrivers Community: https://www.thriverscommunity.com/ 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel. 🗓️ SCHEDULE YOUR FREE STRATEGY SESSION TODAY: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube Don't wait any longer to secure your financial future. Schedule your free strategy session with ITM Trading today by clicking the link or calling 877-410-1414. 🛡️ ITM TRADING: YOUR PARTNER FOR FINANCIAL SECURITY We are the industry's most recommended precious metals company for a good reason. Our mission is to help you protect your future, freedom, and legacy by providing expert guidance and customized strategies. Don't miss out on the opportunity to secure your wealth in uncertain times. Call us today to schedule your first strategy session: 877-410-1414. ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2023 All Rights Reserved. #gold #economy #rating

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goldsilverbanksincitm tradingbond marketsdowngradesliquidity breakdown ahead
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