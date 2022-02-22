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Challenging and Revolutionizing the Heart Health Standard of Care with Dr. Brad Bale and Dr. Amy Doneen
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10 views • February 22, 2022
Is the current standard of heart healthcare doing enough to address unseen risks in patients? With a new approach and epidemiology, there may be additional steps to take. Listen up to learn:
How the BaleDoneen Method differs from the standard of care
What conditions the BaleDoneen Method can help with
Who can benefit from Healthy Heart, Healthy Brain
Dr. Brad Bale and Dr. Amy Doneen, the author and co-author of Healthy Heart, Healthy Brain, share their work revolutionizing the field of heart health.
The current standard of care for heart and brain health may be lacking. However, using the BaleDoneen Method in combination with the standard of care, many more patients can avoid the risk of heart attacks and strokes they may have otherwise suffered.
The BaleDoneen Method utilizes individualized genetic examination and puts the individual at the center of their treatment technique. Recently, practitioners around the country have begun to embrace the BaleDoneen Method, allowing greater accessibility to take charge of your health through a genetically driven program.
Search for Healthy Heart, Healthy Brain on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and many other retailers.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
How the BaleDoneen Method differs from the standard of care
What conditions the BaleDoneen Method can help with
Who can benefit from Healthy Heart, Healthy Brain
Dr. Brad Bale and Dr. Amy Doneen, the author and co-author of Healthy Heart, Healthy Brain, share their work revolutionizing the field of heart health.
The current standard of care for heart and brain health may be lacking. However, using the BaleDoneen Method in combination with the standard of care, many more patients can avoid the risk of heart attacks and strokes they may have otherwise suffered.
The BaleDoneen Method utilizes individualized genetic examination and puts the individual at the center of their treatment technique. Recently, practitioners around the country have begun to embrace the BaleDoneen Method, allowing greater accessibility to take charge of your health through a genetically driven program.
Search for Healthy Heart, Healthy Brain on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and many other retailers.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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