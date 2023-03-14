Create New Account
BankTards - Woke Signature Bank IOU
Following woke Silicon Valley Bank into the Financial Abyss, Signature Bank spent more time producing crappy music videos than managing and protecting client investments and money.  Guess in their fantasy land, IOU's are just as good as any other paper currency.  Get your money out of any Woke Bank that covets their ESG score more than customers or taxpayers money.

