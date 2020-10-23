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Human Rights & Justice Coalition Racial Disparities
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4 views • October 23, 2020
Human Rights and Justice Coalition is fighting racism in America to raise awareness of racial disparities. Now we are fighting to End Sars protests. Peaceful protesters, and by-standers are being 'shot dead' in Lagos, Nigeria. Our goal is to advocate. We seek social and economic justice for individuals whose human, and civil rights are being violated or denied. Do you have a story waiting to be shared? Call into our Human Rights Radio Show, leave a voicemail, 314-252-8834, text us, or send an email: [email protected].
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