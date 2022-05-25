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Pastor Ruth's Fireside Emergency Broadcast: A Nation in Mourning
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31 views • May 25, 2022
A message of hope and faith; a closer look at recent horrific tragedies and what is at the root of the problem. Jesus said "The thief (Satan) comes only to steal, kill and destroy, but I (Jesus) am come that they might have life, and have it more abundantly." What Hope and Help does God offer victims of such senseless tragedies? What can we do in the face of such evil? God offers Hope and Help... He too lost His only Son who gave Himself on the cross the redeem mankind, buying us back from Satan's hold. There is no greater love.
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