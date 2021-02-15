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They’ve killed God , my soul is dead ( this is what someone said after covid 19 trials)
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719 views • February 15, 2021
Hi in this follow up to my mark of the beast video I just wanted to add some extra information to prove that the covid 19 vaccine targets the God gene in our brain ( forehead) as described in revelation. God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance.
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