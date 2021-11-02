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Pfizer's Own Study Shows All-cause Mortality INCREASE! www.skirsch.io
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71 views • November 02, 2021
This video is available at https://www.skirsch.io under "Vaccine Resources." Notice the other very important information and education sections on this page touching on COVID-19, Long-haul COVID, COVID-19 Vaccines, and adverse reactions after vaccination. He recommends consulting with your medical professional about this educational information. Mr. Kirsch is offering $1 million to anyone who can show his presentation on the actual number of deaths following COVID-19 injections.
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