Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
If your EVER in the Las Vegas desert, DON'T DO THIS! #talesrfromtheroad #RFB
channel image
Alex Hammer
4433 Subscribers
288 views
Published 15 hours ago

While doing a 10 miles desert night time run, I made the huge mistake of riding too close to a temporary RV "town" in the backdrop of Vegas. In this trip I took note of the large loose wild dogs roaming around this encampment and almost paid dearly for it.

IF YOU SEE LARGE WILD DOGS OF THE PITBULL SHEPHERD VARIETY AND YOU'RE ON A BIKE TURN AROUND AND GO BACK, I DID NOT.

00:00 start

01:36 the desert

06:59 the attack

#dogattack #methlabs #trekrail9


RFB - ALL VIDEOS

https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9


RichieFromBoston

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/


Shared from and subscribe to:

JailBreak Overlander

https://www.youtube.com/@jailbreakoverlander/videos

Keywords
preppingbiblesurvivalfood shortagesnaturephotographyoutdoorsfallen angelscampingwildlifenephilimfaminebigfootowlsoff roadbushcraftcryptidsbugging outmountain biking4 wheel driving

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket