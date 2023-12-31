If your EVER in the Las Vegas desert, DON'T DO THIS! #talesrfromtheroad #RFB

While doing a 10 miles desert night time run, I made the huge mistake of riding too close to a temporary RV "town" in the backdrop of Vegas. In this trip I took note of the large loose wild dogs roaming around this encampment and almost paid dearly for it.
IF YOU SEE LARGE WILD DOGS OF THE PITBULL SHEPHERD VARIETY AND YOU'RE ON A BIKE TURN AROUND AND GO BACK, I DID NOT.
00:00 start
01:36 the desert
06:59 the attack
#dogattack #methlabs #trekrail9
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
Shared from and subscribe to:
JailBreak Overlander
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.