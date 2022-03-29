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Globalist Pedophile Op to Warp Children's Minds and Sabotage Humanity's Future Exposed
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301 views • March 29, 2022
Alex Jones breaks down staggering pedophile normalization campaign through schools as they try to acclimate children to learning about gender bending and explicit sex acts in secret while parents are kept in the dark.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/exclusive-report-elementary-schools-across-country-are-teaching-kids-about-gay-sex-genital-mutilation-sunday-night-live/
Infowars' Biggest Sale To Date! Up To 75% OFF!
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/exclusive-report-elementary-schools-across-country-are-teaching-kids-about-gay-sex-genital-mutilation-sunday-night-live/
Infowars' Biggest Sale To Date! Up To 75% OFF!
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