ISIS leader Abu al-Qurashi 'neutralized' by Turkish Troops in Syria - Erdogan - 04/29/23, ENG Text

ISIS leader Abu al-Qurashi 'neutralized' by Turkish troops in Syria yesterday: Erdogan. This was posted on April 30th.
“Turkish national intelligence has been following ISIS leader Abu Hussein al-Qureishi for a long time. This person was eliminated yesterday in Syria as a result of an operation carried out by Turkish intelligence,”
