The video documents what it looked like after a kamikaze boat-drone, launched by AnsarAllah group of the Yemeni Armed Forces, hit Cordelia Moon oil tanker on the morning of September 30, 2024. For the past 11 months, every Zionist-linked ship crossing the Red Sea has been targeted by AnsarAllah, but for some reason the ships thought that this time the journey was safe, the Panama-flagged ship departed from India on September 24, carrying oil for war needs. The Yemeni Navy said that the ship refused to heed warnings. As a result, appropriate measures were taken to stop it from heading towards the occupied Palestinian territories.

Yemen is in control of the waves, an unmanned surface vessel loaded with explosives which unnamed, targeted the tanker about 64 nautical miles northwest of Hodeidah, a port city that was heavily attacked by Israel over the weekend. Footage filmed by the tanker’s team shows that they were trying to stop the remote-controlled boat-drone, which was approaching them. The personnel fired clear shots at the nearest slow-moving boat-drone. There was nothing anyone could do about it – somehow, everything missed, exploding right on target at Cordelia Moon.

The Yemeni Armed Forces released a video on October 1, showing the bad day of the target, the boat-drone managed to cause severe damage and a hole in the sixth cargo compartment located on the port side of the ship. According to the captain, the ship had leaked and the ship was taking on water while the crew were reportedly saved by the boat-drone. The damaged ship tried to continue sailing and is now sailing in the middle of the Red Sea, west of Jeddah, near the location of US and French Navy ships. So far, the AnsarAllah group, part of the Yemeni Armed Forces, has targeted 188 ships linked to Israel, America and Britain, including Cordelia Moon announced by Yahya Saree, in their honorable operation in support of Gaza.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





