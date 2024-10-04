BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

This is what a boat-drone strike on a British ship looks like!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9977 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
356 views • 7 months ago

The video documents what it looked like after a kamikaze boat-drone, launched by AnsarAllah group of the Yemeni Armed Forces, hit Cordelia Moon oil tanker on the morning of September 30, 2024. For the past 11 months, every Zionist-linked ship crossing the Red Sea has been targeted by AnsarAllah, but for some reason the ships thought that this time the journey was safe, the Panama-flagged ship departed from India on September 24, carrying oil for war needs. The Yemeni Navy said that the ship refused to heed warnings. As a result, appropriate measures were taken to stop it from heading towards the occupied Palestinian territories.

Yemen is in control of the waves, an unmanned surface vessel loaded with explosives which unnamed, targeted the tanker about 64 nautical miles northwest of Hodeidah, a port city that was heavily attacked by Israel over the weekend. Footage filmed by the tanker’s team shows that they were trying to stop the remote-controlled boat-drone, which was approaching them. The personnel fired clear shots at the nearest slow-moving boat-drone. There was nothing anyone could do about it – somehow, everything missed, exploding right on target at Cordelia Moon.

The Yemeni Armed Forces released a video on October 1, showing the bad day of the target, the boat-drone managed to cause severe damage and a hole in the sixth cargo compartment located on the port side of the ship. According to the captain, the ship had leaked and the ship was taking on water while the crew were reportedly saved by the boat-drone. The damaged ship tried to continue sailing and is now sailing in the middle of the Red Sea, west of Jeddah, near the location of US and French Navy ships. So far, the AnsarAllah group, part of the Yemeni Armed Forces, has targeted 188 ships linked to Israel, America and Britain, including Cordelia Moon announced by Yahya Saree, in their honorable operation in support of Gaza.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
oil tankeransarallahcordelia moonkamikaze boat-drone
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy