RFK Winning Battle Against Vaxes as HEP B Canceled! Covid Vax to Follow! Battling Eye Parasites With Colloidal Silver! A Must See!
RFK Winning Battle Against Vaxes as HEP B Canceled! Covid Vax to Follow! Battling Eye Parasites With Colloidal Silver!  A Must See!

Retraction:

Of The Statistical Numbers of Ages 5 and under show 1,320 Deaths From Hepatitis B Vaccine. Ages 18 and under for the hepatitis B vaccine, Show A Total of 1,348 deaths.

Of The Statistical Numbers of All Ages Mortality Deaths From Hepatitis B Vaccine. All Ages Mortality Rates for the hepatitis B vaccine, Show A Total of 1,494 deaths. Although the statistical chart key is not necessarily clear. The stated number of 1,494 deaths of all ages mortality for the hepatitis B vaccine in this retractionary corrective statement appears to be correct.  

Conduit News Media Brief

Power of God! Power of The People! 

Stay Tuned For More Videos. 

Share, Like, and Subscribe! 

