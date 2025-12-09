© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RFK Winning Battle Against Vaxes as HEP B Canceled! Covid Vax to Follow! Battling Eye Parasites With Colloidal Silver! A Must See!
Retraction:
Of The Statistical Numbers of Ages 5 and under show 1,320 Deaths From Hepatitis B Vaccine. Ages 18 and under for the hepatitis B vaccine, Show A Total of 1,348 deaths.
Of The Statistical Numbers of All Ages Mortality Deaths From Hepatitis B Vaccine. All Ages Mortality Rates for the hepatitis B vaccine, Show A Total of 1,494 deaths. Although the statistical chart key is not necessarily clear. The stated number of 1,494 deaths of all ages mortality for the hepatitis B vaccine in this retractionary corrective statement appears to be correct.
Conduit News Media Brief
Power of God! Power of The People!
Stay Tuned For More Videos.
Share, Like, and Subscribe!