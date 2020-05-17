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The REAL virus we are facing is tyranny
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32 views • May 17, 2020
This is a fantastic breakdown of how elected officials are abusing their power to make unconstitutional decisions in the wake of COVID-19.
This isn’t just some everyday person whose is fed up with all of this either. Allen Bernard West is an American political commentator, retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, author, and former member of the U.S. House of Representatives. A member of the Republican Party, West represented Florida's 22nd congressional district in the House from 2011 to 2013.
Never let a good crisis go to waste!
This isn’t just some everyday person whose is fed up with all of this either. Allen Bernard West is an American political commentator, retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, author, and former member of the U.S. House of Representatives. A member of the Republican Party, West represented Florida's 22nd congressional district in the House from 2011 to 2013.
Never let a good crisis go to waste!
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