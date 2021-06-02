Shield RMSc & SMSc - Unbox, Compare, Install, Zero

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Links
Rex Applegate Point Shooting series
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7EAKRL73l0wmMT2ivTATuc
Extreme Retention Technique
https://youtu.be/kBzVNEbFxAY
Mantis X10 Elite
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7HAkuUOAd2MSluxJ2CGD77
How to Become an Ambidextral Gunfighter
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM4PGhm-vNuo_ca8rduMjtIK
Shield Sights (use KDSSS10 for 10% discount)
https://www.shieldpsd.com/
Chrome Industries (Broc's T-shirt) for the urban grayman
https://www.chromeindustries.com/
9mm Training Laser
https://amzn.to/3aGblOa
Chapters
0:00 Two Sights
0:18 Unbox
2:34 Compare
5:06 Install
11:58 Zero
22:02 Range