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Fully Vaxed make up over 84% of "covid" hospital admissions in Israel. Dr Jane Ruby
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810 views • August 08, 2021
Over 84% of the hospital admissions in Israel are of the fully covid vaccinated. This is the same result of the vaccine push in India a few weeks ago. Timewise... Israel (and also the United States) is behind India. It's interesting to note that India had similar problems with the covid vaccine. Many hospitals in India greatly reduced the covid cases by using theraputics such as Ivermectin, or HydroChloroQuin/Zinc..
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