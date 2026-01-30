Assaulted by Church Elders, Refused Communion, for Challenging COVID Lies — Ep. 3 (Audio)

End-Times Curtain Raiser — Brother J and Abdiel LeRoy — Episode 3 (Audio Version)





Brother J was evicted from his church on Jan. 18, 2026, refused Communion, assaulted, and knocked to the ground, for daring to question the elders' worship of medical deities and the Beast system.





So-called 'vaccines' contain Luciferase, the name of the Beast, and the number of the Beast. (72,000 + 72,000 +72,000) = (600 x three score x 6) = 216,000. Medical dictatorship and the mind-control that supports it.





Those who swear secret oaths HATE their public oaths—Hippocratic Oath, oath to Constitution, oath of Office, Constable's Oath, even marriage vows! Freemasons are Satanic fuckwits, including the initiates.





And STOP CALLING LEGISLATION LAW!!! To do so is blasphemy.





Download a FREE copy of Abdiel’s ‘Battle Manuals for Freedom’ collection at https://PoetProphet.com. Or better yet, buy a paperback at https://Geni.us/Rights.