Cowardly Deception

The one unforgivable sin of the woke: placing truth over tribe.

The left keeps using the language of civil rights to sell biological fiction.

They have turned equality into a costume party, with women’s safety being the price of admission.

When you can’t define a woman, you sure as hell can’t defend one.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (13 November 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6385082766112