Cowardly Deception

The one unforgivable sin of the woke: placing truth over tribe.
The left keeps using the language of civil rights to sell biological fiction.
They have turned equality into a costume party, with women’s safety being the price of admission.
When you can’t define a woman, you sure as hell can’t defend one.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (13 November 2025)