Big Pharma needs to pay up for vaccine injuries

The "experts" are finally acknowledging the vaccine-injured, but no one's apologizing for giving the vaccine companies complete immunity from liability, Leilani Dowding points out. Watch the full episode of The Mark Steyn Show here:
https://www.steynonline.com/13326/big-pharma-small-farmer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.