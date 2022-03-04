© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Could 3 Survive the Hordes?
Follow
3
Share
Report
152 views • March 04, 2022
What size group is going to be sufficient enough to withstand the hordes? Will you need to join a community or will your small prepping group be enough? If you like this video go on over to YouTube and subscribe to my channel ‘The Canadian Conquistador’ where you can see over 80 videos on my main platform.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.