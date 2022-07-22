The left's climate change FEAR-MONGERING is about CONTROL

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Glenn Beck.
Jul 20, 2022 Global elites and the far-left will NOT let their current ‘crisis’ disappear like the ozone layer hysteria of the 1990s. They’ll do whatever they can to make sure THIS emergency actually sticks, which is why the FEAR-MONGERING over climate change has hit a new high. Glenn details some of the latest examples (like did you know a runway in the UK actually MELTED), and he explains how this has nothing to do with saving the environment. No, today’s climate change fear is ALL about control.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m9IMmLDJr64