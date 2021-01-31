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DR. DAVID MARTIN: The mRNA vaccine is not a vaccine!
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1231 views • January 31, 2021
DR. DAVID MARTIN: The mRNA vaccine is not a vaccine!
– ‘It is an mRNA packaged in a fat envelope that is delivered to a cell … a medical device designed to stimulate the human cell into becoming a pathogen creator’
Moderna started as a chemotherapy company for cancer, not a vaccine company.
– ‘It is an mRNA packaged in a fat envelope that is delivered to a cell … a medical device designed to stimulate the human cell into becoming a pathogen creator’
Moderna started as a chemotherapy company for cancer, not a vaccine company.
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