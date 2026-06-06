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🚨 Iran strikes US bases after US attack on Qeshm & Sirik - IRGC, last night
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🚨 Iran strikes US bases after attack on Qeshm and Sirik — IRGC

(Another video) The IRGC said it targeted US bases in the region after aggression by the US military against Sirik and Qeshm Island, IRNA reported.

According to the IRGC, four tankers attempted to illegally leave the Strait of Hormuz without coordination and ignored repeated warnings from the IRGC Navy. One tanker was targeted and stopped, while the other violating vessels turned back.

The IRGC said US drones earlier struck communications masts on Qeshm Island and in Sirik. (happened early last night, US time)

💥 Iran responded immediately, striking the Ali Al Salem air base in Kuwait and key remaining facilities of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain with IRGC Aerospace Force ballistic missiles, IRNA reported.

The IRGC warned the US that if such actions are repeated, Iran’s response “will not be limited.”

Adding:

🚨 CENTCOM denies Iran hit US 5th Fleet HQ after regional missile barrage

CENTCOM claims US forces intercepted multiple Iranian missiles and drones launched toward the Strait of Hormuz, Kuwait and Bahrain on June 5.

According to the US military, Iran fired seven ballistic missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain after US forces shot down four Iranian drones and struck Iranian coastal radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island.

CENTCOM says six missiles were intercepted and the seventh missed its target, while denying Iranian claims that the US 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain was damaged.

Naturally, the US calls its actions “self-defense.”

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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