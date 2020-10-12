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EP 2144-6PM Left-Wing Security Guard Charged With First Degree Murder In Denver Shooting Of Trump Supporter
The Pete Santilli Show
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22 views • October 12, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2144
SUNDAY - OCTOBER 11 , 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=3606372024 




The shooter, identified as Matthew Doloff, has been charged with first degree murder in the shooting of the Patriot Prayer demonstrator at the Denver Civic Center on Saturday. He has been booked into the Denver jail system.  Doloff was identified by a unique “space invaders” tattoo on his wrist, which has been associated with ‘Rosa Antifa Wien.’ According to Big League Politics, he has expressed support for BLM in Denver recently and appears to be a left-wing Bernie Sanders supporter.

P 2144-6PM Left-Wing Security Guard Charged With First Degree Murder In Denver Shooting Of Trump Supporter – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/34MfbnN 


SPECIAL GUEST: James Simpson is an investigative journalist, businessman and former economist and budget examiner for the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), under presidents Reagan, H.W. Bush and Clinton.  Mr. Simpson is an expert on immigration and refugee resettlement. His most recent book is The Red Green Axis: Refugees, Immigration and the Agenda to Erase America, a top-selling monograph for over two years. Mr. Simpson’s groundbreaking work on the Cloward-Piven Manufactured Crisis Strategy introduced the world to the diabolical method former Obama White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel referred to when he said “never let a good crisis go to waste.”  Mr. Simpson is featured in the documentaries The Enemies Within, AGENDA: Grinding America Down, AGENDA II: Masters of Deceit, and most recently Sabotage, How the Islamists, Marxists and Their "Useful Idiots" Are Destroying America from Within.  Mr. Simpson's extensive archive of articles can be explored at www.CrisisNow.net. Follow Jim on Twitter & Facebook.







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