illuminati CIA Fake News Agenda!! Green Screens, CGI & Crisis Actors EXPOSED!! 2022 [Documenary]

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USA News Is literally FAKED! PROOF! Green screens, CGI, and crisis actors!!
OPERATION MOCKINGBIRD EXPOSED HARDCORE!!
Edited by Matrix Sentinel AKA FisherOfMen
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& Compiled by Matrix Sentinel (FisherOfMen)