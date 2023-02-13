Create New Account
Easy and Cheap Mobile Solar Rig
103 views
channel image
Luptopia
Published a day ago |

We built a solar rack that we can move around and chase the sun with.  This was made with minimal materials and very low cost.  Build your own low cost solar mount for any size panel.

Link to 200 Watt Rich Solar Panel - https://amzn.to/3YEy6LW
Link to Bluetti EB70s - https://amzn.to/3XsP3rz



shtfsolarpower

