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TODAY'S EU IS THE FUTURE THAT THE GLOBAL ELITE HAVE ALWAYS WANTED
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20 views • March 16, 2021
Alex Jones reflects on his past work, the Oxford Speech that never was and how today's EU is the future that the global elite have always wanted, but couldn't do through Hitler in the 40's.
*Content is pre ban Alex Jones from Nov. 2017
MINDS: @RealAlexJones
GAB: @RealAlexJones
banned.video
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Posted by Cash Daily
MINDS: @cashdaiily
knowwhatsright.weebly.com
*Content is pre ban Alex Jones from Nov. 2017
MINDS: @RealAlexJones
GAB: @RealAlexJones
banned.video
___
Posted by Cash Daily
MINDS: @cashdaiily
knowwhatsright.weebly.com
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