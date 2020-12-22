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Kevin J Johnston Goes Looking For RCMP Officers In Lake Louise
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29 views • December 22, 2020
We were told by the fake news media that the ROYAL CANADIAN MOUNTED POLICE were harassing and ticketing people in LAKE LOUISE, ALBERTA for not wearing masks. We went, we saw, we skated and it was all a lie!
www.kevinjjohnston.ca
www.kevinjjohnston.ca
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