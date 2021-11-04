© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Patriot Purge
Follow
2
Share
Report
141 views • November 04, 2021
America Is At An Inflection Point
* We the people are rejecting radical, regressive policies and disorder.
* The Dems’ abysmal election results show it’s time to rethink politics.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 3 November 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6280196936001
* We the people are rejecting radical, regressive policies and disorder.
* The Dems’ abysmal election results show it’s time to rethink politics.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 3 November 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6280196936001
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.