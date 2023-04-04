[Jul 31, 2013] Quest 4 Truth Episode 9 (7.6K views on YouTube) [Quest4TruthShow]

In this episode, Doug Hamp and Rob Skiba continue their study/commentary on Revelation, finally stepping into Chapter 2. They discuss the 7 Churches and then spend the bulk of the show talking about who the Nicolaitans were that Jesus said He hates, and why it is still important to obey God, by keeping His commandments. Is Yeshua really coming "as a thief in the night"? If so, to whom? All this and more in this latest episode of Quest 4 Truth!





