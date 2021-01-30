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Global Scamdemic Explained Part 1
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90 views • January 30, 2021
In this part one interview of Andrew Johnson, with Richplanet host Richard D Hall, we can find some interesting information about this entire scam, from covid-19, to the question mark about the existence of viruses to the real undetected damages caused by vaccines.
https://www.richplanet.net
https://www.richplanet.net
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