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Smoky Mountains: A Winter Wonderland
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91 views • December 27, 2020
This video is a collection of photographs and video clips that I took during this holiday season. It captures the serene beauty of snow blanketed on branches and forest slopes in the Great Smoky Mountains. It reminds us of the unique places in America that we should cherish and protect.
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