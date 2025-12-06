DENOMINATIONS CONFIRMED THE SABBATH’S MORAL LAW, Gen 2:2-3; Mat 5:17-18; 22:36-40; 20251206

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Gen 2:2-3; Mat 5:17-18; 22:36-40; Luke 4:16; Acts 13:11-16; 13:42-44; Exo 20:1,8-11; Isai 56:1-7; 58:13-14; Jer 17:21-28

Acts 13:42-44:

We are continuing with our expository on Sabbath comments that various denominations including the Roman Catholic confirmed regarding YAHWEH’s 5th Commandment, which the Catholic edited to be 4th instead.

I wonder exceedingly how it came to be imputed to me that I should reject the law of Ten Commandments...Whosoever abrogates the law must of necessity abrogate sin also.

—MARTIN LUTHER, Spiritual Antichrist, pages 71, 72.

METHODIST

This 'handwriting of ordinances' our Lord did blot out, take away, and nail to His cross. (Colossians 2:14.) But the moral law contained in the Ten Commandments, and enforced by the prophets, He did not take away.... The moral law stands on an entirely different foundation from the ceremonial or ritual law. ...Every part of this law must remain in force upon all mankind and in all ages.

—JOHN WESLEY, Sermons on Several Occasions, 2-Vol. Edition, Vol. I, pages 221, 222.

The moral law contained in the Ten Commandments, and enforced by the prophets, He [Christ] did not take away. It was not the design of His coming to revoke any part of this. This is a law which never can be broken... Every part of this law must remain in force upon all mankind and in all ages; as not depending either on time or place, or any other circumstances liable to change, but on the nature of God and the nature of man, and their unchangeable relation to each other.

—JOHN WESLEY, Sermons on Several Occasions, Vol. I, Sermon XXV (25).

No Christian whatsoever is free from the obedience of the commandments which are called moral.

—Methodist Church Discipline, (I904), page 23.

Sabbath in the Hebrew language signifies rest, and is the seventh day of the week... and it must be confessed that there is no law in the New Testament concerning the first day.

