President Putin, at the Kronstadt Naval Cathedral, was Immediately Surrounded by People - Asked to take Photographs, including with their children, to wish health and well-being

President Putin and Belarusian President Lukashenko, after visiting the Kronstadt Naval Cathedral, spoke with those gathered on the square.
President Putin, at the Kronstadt Naval Cathedral, was immediately surrounded by people and began to ask to take photographs, including with children, to wish health and well-being.
🐻 Western leaders wish they were Putin.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.