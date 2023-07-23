Create New Account
President Putin, at the Kronstadt Naval Cathedral, was Immediately Surrounded by People - Asked to take Photographs, including with their children, to wish health and well-being
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
President Putin and Belarusian President Lukashenko, after visiting the Kronstadt Naval Cathedral, spoke with those gathered on the square.

President Putin, at the Kronstadt Naval Cathedral, was immediately surrounded by people and began to ask to take photographs, including with children, to wish health and well-being.


🐻 Western leaders wish they were Putin.

